Enjoy the seaside experience in Castleford this weekend

Slap on the sunscreen and head for the seaside, as the coastal experience returns to Castleford once again.

Organised by Wakefield Council, tonnes of sand will be brought to the town centre, along with deck chairs, free donkey rides, fairground rides, a Punch and Judy show and face painting.

Running from 10am to 4pm this Saturday, there will also be hula hoop workshops, giant bubble making and sand art workshops.

At Castleford Museum there will be Roman-themed seaside crafts while Castleford Library will have a seaside tombola, pirate hats and cutlass making and a treasure hunt.

Seaside in the City will also return to Wakefield on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.