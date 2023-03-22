News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone Community Centre to host art and photography exhibition

Featherstone Community Centre is set to host a photography and art exhibition next month.

By Shawna Healey
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

The event will be held on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 1.30pm.

Members from All Saints Church group will be displaying their paintings, as well as tapestry from Tracy Hopkinson, sketch drawings from Shaun Hanson, photography from Joe Lyman, and paintings from Charlie Colley will be available to view.

Councillor Steve Vickers, who has led the project, said: “We are very excited to be holding the art and photography exhibition at Featherstone Community Centre. This is a first for Featherstone but hopefully not the last.

Featherstone District Councillor, Steve Vickers.
    "Featherstone Town Council is very passionate about art. We have many works of art on display in Featherstone, including the War Horse statue, the mural on Station Lane and the Memorial to the Featherstone Massacre.

    "We’ve got the community centre at our disposal, so why not display local artists work? We welcome everyone to come down and check it out.”

    The exhibition will be held at Featherstone Community Centre next month.
