Applications are open for organisations wanting to take part in the parade or hold stalls at the much-loved loved fair on Saturday, July 1.

Vicky Symons, clerk at Featherstone Town Council, said the gala was always an exciting day for the community and preparations were well underway for the 2023 event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council are now seeking applications from charities and community groups who wish to take part in the parade or would like a fundraising stall,” she said.

Summer fun: Featherstone's annual town gala will take place on Saturday, July 1.

Most Popular

“The Town Council are also looking for food traders (no ice creams vans, please) to attend this years event, which is promised to be bigger and better than previous years, with exciting new attractions.”

In 2019, the gala had attractions such as Segways, zorbing, and a 300 balloon release to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the attractions lined up for this year’s event are children’s rides, inflatables, a dinosaur display, dance performances, school races plus refreshments

The parade will depart from St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School at 11am will finish in Purston Park at approximately 12.15pm as the gala gets into full swing.

The gala will include a parade, stalls and children's fun rides

For more information contact Featherstone Town Council on 01977 798608 or via email at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad