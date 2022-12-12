Feliz Navidog! Wakefield RSPCA's annual Paws '4' a Christmas Walk fundraiser in pictures

Participants paid a small fee to get involved, with all money going towards the branch and the important work they’re offering this Christmas.

Sally Hoyle, Head of Fundraising & Communications at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Branch, said: “We had a great morning walk with all our supporters for our annual Paws 4 a Christmas Walk! It was great to see so many people come together in order to help raise vital funds for the animals at our Animal Centre in East Ardsley.”