The Wakefield and Leeds Branch of the RSPCA's Paws 4 a Christmas Walk took place on Sunday.

Feliz Navidog! Wakefield RSPCA's annual Paws '4' a Christmas Walk fundraiser in pictures

Paws for a moment and take a peek at these heart-warming pictures showcasing the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch’s annual Paws ‘4’ a Christmas walk.

By Kara McKune
3 minutes ago

The annual canine fun festive event returned on Sunday, with lots of local dogs getting involved.

The four kilometre walk began and ended at the branch’s Animal Centre on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley.

Participants paid a small fee to get involved, with all money going towards the branch and the important work they’re offering this Christmas.

Sally Hoyle, Head of Fundraising & Communications at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Branch, said: “We had a great morning walk with all our supporters for our annual Paws 4 a Christmas Walk! It was great to see so many people come together in order to help raise vital funds for the animals at our Animal Centre in East Ardsley.”

1. Su-paw-stars!

The walk began and ended at the branch's Animal Centre in East Ardsley.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. happy Howl-idays!

The branch welcomed tens of local pups all ready to walk four kilometres in honour of the RSPCA.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Santa Paws

The Paws '4' a Christmas Walk ha sbecome an annual event for the centre.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Festive Fundraiser

The event is one of many festive fundraisers thrown by the RSPCA.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

