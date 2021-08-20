Fire and Ice: Immersive festival gets underway in Wakefield as part of climate change initiative

Visit WX, Wakefield’s Former Market Hall, for a two week immersive and dramatic sound and light installation, called Fire and Ice designed by Ithaca.

It gives people the chance to experience the changes now happening to the Earth’s climate and the impact people’s actions are now having on the planet.

The installation, will run from Friday, August 20 to Sunday, September 5.

Three spectacular and immersive experiences are set to be launched this Friday as part of Wakefield Council’s Festival of the Earth celebrations. Photo: Wakefield Council

Also taking centre stage in Wakefield Cathedral will be a stunning 7-metre, illuminated replica of Earth.

The touring artwork – Gaia – by artist Luke Jerram features detailed NASA imagery that will enable visitors to see our planet floating in three dimensions.

Gaia will illuminate Wakefield Cathedral, from Friday, August 20 to Monday, August 30.

It is free to enter and aims to create a sense of wonder for visitors – seeing the planet from an astronaut’s perspective.

The cathedral will also be hosting a range of events through the eleven day period including concerts, family activities and ‘Pilates under the Planet.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet Member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We are proud to host such creative, thought provoking and immersive exhibitions and experiences as part of our amazing Festival of the Earth celebrations.

“Climate change is a major issue affecting all our lives – and through creativity and culture – we want to be able to inspire people to make positive choices in their lives.

“And this festival is a fun and interactive way to do just that.

The exhibitions will be launched during a three day event from Friday, August 20. Photo: Wakefield Council

“These innovative and unique exhibitions not only celebrate the work of amazing local artists, but show the wonderful creative events we can bring to the district for visitors to enjoy as we bid to become City of Culture 2025.”

The exhibition marks a return to Wakefield for artist Luke Jerram whose huge Museum of the Moon sculpture at Wakefield’s Festival of the Moon in 2019, was highly popular, drawing lots of people to enjoy the sight, and take part in activities.

The internally-lit Earth sculpture is expected to be just as popular.

Each centimetre represents 18 kilometres of the planet’s surface and will be accompanied by a specially made surround-sound musical composition by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones.

