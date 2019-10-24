Free community day for the family at The Hut, Airedale

A free community day will be held in Castleford next week as the town celebrates the half term holiday.

The event, organised by Wakefield Council, will be held at The Hut, Airedale, and will offer activities including soft play, walking football and ten pin bowling.

There will also be a chance for adults and children to learn about cycle maintenance, with the chance to win prizes and get involved in 5 Towns Radio.

A café will also be open, with lunch provided free of charge to the first 40 children to arrive on the day.

The community day will take place on Wednesday, October 30 from 11am to 3pm.

Coun Les Shaw, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing children, young people and families coming to our community activity day.

"There’ll be lots to do and everyone is guaranteed a warm welcome. So come along and enjoy this half-term event.”