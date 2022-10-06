Free vintage event to debut in Wakefield this weekend
A free event is set to bring the finest vintage fashions, homewares and collectables to Wakefield’s Calder Vale Hotel this weekend.
Vintage at the Vale was organised, and will be ran, by local vintage store Eyewood Vintage within a function room of The Calder Vale.
Natalie, owner of Eyewood Vintage said: “We will be taking over The Calder Vale showcasing a collection of quality mens and womens vintage fashion along with shoes, bags and all other accessories.”
The free event will run from 2pm-8pm on Saturday, October 8 and 2pm-6pm on Sunday, October 9.
Ian Sizer, owner of The Calder Vale, hopes the event will become a regular occurrence.
He said: “Given the interest we've had so far, I'm sure Vintage at the Vale will become a regular part of our events calendar next year.”
Eyewood Vintage have also revealed plans of a Christmas Fair set to take place in The Calder Vale this December.