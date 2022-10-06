Vintage at the Vale was organised, and will be ran, by local vintage store Eyewood Vintage within a function room of The Calder Vale.

Natalie, owner of Eyewood Vintage said: “We will be taking over The Calder Vale showcasing a collection of quality mens and womens vintage fashion along with shoes, bags and all other accessories.”

The free event will run from 2pm-8pm on Saturday, October 8 and 2pm-6pm on Sunday, October 9.

Ian Sizer, owner of The Calder Vale, hopes the event will become a regular occurrence.

He said: “Given the interest we've had so far, I'm sure Vintage at the Vale will become a regular part of our events calendar next year.”

Eyewood Vintage have also revealed plans of a Christmas Fair set to take place in The Calder Vale this December.

