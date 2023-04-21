The event will be held at Ackworth Water Tower, off the A628 Ackworth Road, near Pontefract, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

It will feature classic cars, vintage trucks and military vehicles will also be on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there will be entertainment from the bands Rock Steady and Wild, Wild Angels, as well as real ale, cider, and local lager available.

Ackworth Scammell Spectacular near Pontefract returns this weekend.

Most Popular

Gates are open from 10am on Saturday and Sunday, with overnight camping available.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £4 for children and OAPS, and a family ticket costs £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad