Gearing up for a weekend of vintage cars and trucks at Ackworth Scammell Spectacular
Be prepared to be transported through the ages this weekend as the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular motors into town.
The event will be held at Ackworth Water Tower, off the A628 Ackworth Road, near Pontefract, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.
It will feature classic cars, vintage trucks and military vehicles will also be on show.
In addition, there will be entertainment from the bands Rock Steady and Wild, Wild Angels, as well as real ale, cider, and local lager available.
Gates are open from 10am on Saturday and Sunday, with overnight camping available.
Tickets cost £5 for adults, £4 for children and OAPS, and a family ticket costs £15.
Bringing cash is heavily recommended, say organisers, due to the event being in an open field with limited internet connection.