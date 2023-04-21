News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
59 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
2 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Gearing up for a weekend of vintage cars and trucks at Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

Be prepared to be transported through the ages this weekend as the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular motors into town.

By Shawna Healey
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The event will be held at Ackworth Water Tower, off the A628 Ackworth Road, near Pontefract, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

It will feature classic cars, vintage trucks and military vehicles will also be on show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, there will be entertainment from the bands Rock Steady and Wild, Wild Angels, as well as real ale, cider, and local lager available.

Ackworth Scammell Spectacular near Pontefract returns this weekend.Ackworth Scammell Spectacular near Pontefract returns this weekend.
Ackworth Scammell Spectacular near Pontefract returns this weekend.
Most Popular

    Gates are open from 10am on Saturday and Sunday, with overnight camping available.

    Tickets cost £5 for adults, £4 for children and OAPS, and a family ticket costs £15.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Bringing cash is heavily recommended, say organisers, due to the event being in an open field with limited internet connection.

    Read More
    Meet the Wakefield nurse who helped bring Ryan Connor's acid burns to life
    Related topics:PontefractTickets