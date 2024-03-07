Gravity Active to host new 'egg-stravagant' Easter event to raise donations for children's charity
During March, the popular Castleford attraction will collect Easter treats for children, which will be donated to Together for Short Lives, which is the UK’s leading charity for Children’s Palliative Care.
Gravity Active will also host an egg-cellent Easter event from March 29 to April 1, with some of the funds raised being donated to the charity.
The weekend will feature numerous activities including a huge easter egg hunt, an Easter Bunny meet and greet, a basketball challenge and daytime discos.
A spokesperson for Gravity said: “Gravity Active's Easter celebration promises a weekend filled with bouncing, laughter, and delightful surprises for the whole family and most importantly, the opportunity to make a difference by contributing to our Easter charity collection for Together for Short Lives.”
Donations can include easter eggs, books and toys and can be dropped off at Gravity Active now.