The firm’s pubs and restaurants pubs are offering lucky customers the chance to win £10,000 if they book a table to watch the World Cup or £100 Greene King gift cards.

The competition, part of Greene King’s “Feast On Football” campaign, will see one winner of £10,000 and 450 winners of a Greene King gift card with a value of £100 to spend on food and drink.

In order to enter, customers have to book a table for any match during the soccer tournament in Qatar taking place between November 20 and December 2 – with the final date for bookings to be made on November 10

The Walnut Tree, Wakefield - one of the pubs taking part in Greene King's FIFA World Cup finals 2022 competition

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King Sport, said: “There is a really exciting period of football coming this winter and football unites the nations in support like nothing else. Given the success of the Women’s Euros earlier this year, the appetite for great has never been greater.

“As the home of pub sport, Greene King are delighted to have partnered with Coca-Cola to launch this competition, and we’re confident this will inspire fans to flock in numbers to their local pub to get behind their team.”

The World Cup kicks off next month – to book your table and enter the prize draw, visit: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/live-sport/football/world-cup/.

The winner of the Greene King competition will be announced on November 14.

