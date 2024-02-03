Half-term in Wakefield: Gravity Active announce new 'after-dark' sessions for kids throughout February half-term

News you can trust since 1852
Gravity Active is inviting families to jump, climb, race, and bounce through a range of thrilling inflatables this February half-term.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT
The popular entertainment complex in Xscape, Castleford, has announced a variety of events set to take place throughout the upcoming school holiday.

This includes open jump sessions, character appearances and their new ‘after-dark’ sessions which sees the venue turn down their lights and turn on the disco ball – with glow sticks and other light up accessories encouraged.

A spokesperson for Gravity said: “Jump off your screens and onto our trampolines this half-term, as we invite you to break free from screen- time monotony and dive headfirst into a week of exhilarating and unforgettable adventure filled with excitement and extraordinary highs!

    Gravity Active, in Castleford, have announced a variety of half-term activities for kids.Gravity Active, in Castleford, have announced a variety of half-term activities for kids.
    Gravity Active, in Castleford, have announced a variety of half-term activities for kids.

    "Make a night of it with Gravity Active's ultimate Party experience during their after-dark sessions, where the atmosphere transforms as the lights go down and disco lights and music fill the air!”

    To find out more, visit: https://gravity-global.com/

