Here are all the Halloween events taking place across the district.

Halloween 2023: All the spooky events taking place across Wakefield and the Five Towns

From pumpkin picking to spooktacular markets, here’s a round up of all the Halloween events taking place across the district this month.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

It’s finally the spooky season, and with Halloween falling during the half term for many families a variety of spooky events are being thrown throughout Wakefield.

Keep your own little terrors occupied at one of these incredible events taking place throughout October.

Until October 31, Farmer Copleys will host their annual Pumpkin Festival with over 250,000 pumpkins to pick from. The festival also includes tractor rides, live shows, archery, vintage rides, storytime, Magical Mr Zen, daily fancy dress competition and photo opportunities galore.

Yorkshire’s number one scream park and Halloween destination, which is based in Wakefield, is back with a fresh new look for 2023 with tickets starting from £26.

The Spooktacular Scarecrow Trail at Anglers Country Park returns from October 28 to November 5. Children will become intrepid explorers as they navigate the trail, unravelling clues and overcoming challenges to assist Waterton on his forest expedition.

On October 31, the Spooktacular Halloween Markets will visit Ossett.

