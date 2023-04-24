Hard rock life: National Coal Mining Museum to host special Volunteer Open Day this week

The museum, in Overton, is looking to add to its 65-person volunteer team a variety front-facing and behind-the-scenes roles through the event at the attraction.

Staff are on the hunt for ‘greeters, explainers, demonstrators, inspirers and creators’, all of which require no experience of mining or museum as training is provided for each job.

Greeters are the friendly faces showcasing what the museum has to offer above ground including the galleries, colliery buildings, pony discovery centre and nature trail.

Wakefield's National Coal Mining Museum for England has announced a Volunteer Open Day this week.

Explainers share the story of mining through hands-on activities while Demonstrators show how exhibits work and deliver prepared talks and tours at the weekends.

Inspirers work with the youngest visitors. The museum needs warm, encouraging folk with the confidence and enthusiasm to inspire imaginative ‘family’ play at their Thursday morning sessions for under-5s.

Finally, creators use their practical skills, from woodwork to computer programming, to enhance the museum experience.

This role can be either on-site or remote with regular project meetings to share creative thoughts and ideas.

Sally-Ann Burley, Visitor Engagement Co-ordinator said: “We’re delighted to be hosting another Volunteer Open Day and look forward to welcoming new potential volunteers for various roles across the organisation.

"As a national museum we rely on volunteers to help us operate and to deliver our extensive programme of events, so we are constantly looking for new people to join our growing team.

"We work hard to create a welcoming and friendly environment for volunteers so they feel part of the family and are valued for their contributions.”

The museum is also looking for Community Mappers, creative thinkers who are able to research links between community groups and the museum, to help increase local contacts.

Volunteers do not need to have experience of mining or working in a museum as training is provided for every role.

The NCMM’s Volunteer Open Day is April 27 from 10am to 2pm.

