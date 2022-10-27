The charity is hosting a fundraiser at the Red Lion in the town’s Market Place which will include live music, a raffle and an auction.

All money donated will go to Help The Heroes, an Armed Forces and veterans' charity in the UK, that supports servicemen and women wounded or injured in the line of duty and their families, ahead of Christmas.

Four local bands will be playing the event, with music coming from Irons On Fire, Bisto Boys, Mike Shaw and Taxi For Pablo.

The Red Lion, Pontefract, will play host to a Help For Heroes charity event on November 10.

Most Popular

Local businesses have got together to add some prizes to the auctions and raffles, with the chance to win gym passes, VIP cinema experiences and alcohol, all while benefitting a good cause.