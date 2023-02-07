Here are all the Wakefield businesses taking part in the 2023 Rhubarb Festival Food and Drink Trail
Wakefield Council’s Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is back for the city’s 2023 Rhubarb Festival after last year’s success.
The trail will run alongside the Rhubarb Festival from Friday February 17 to Sunday February 19 2023 to encourage visitors to explore venues across the city centre.
Wakefield’s reputation as the “Merrie City” can be traced back to the Middle Ages and this year’s Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail will ensure the spotlight is once again shining on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer.
Over 25 venues across the city centre will be putting on delicious rhubarb-themed items to delight visitors’ taste buds throughout the festival weekend.
From pastries and cakes to smoothies and cocktails, it’s a chance to discover (or rediscover) some favourite independent bars, restaurants, and cafes.
Councillor Michael Graham, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our fantastic trail, around the city centre.
"It’s a great way for visitors to discover and explore city centre businesses that are showcasing their amazing rhubarb themed products.
“This also ensures the festival benefits the wider hospitality sector by enabling businesses to be part of the festival.”
Maps will be available at the festival showcasing all the participating venues and their mouth-watering rhubarb-themed offering.
Here is the full list of participating venues.