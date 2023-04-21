Chat GPT is a conversational tool by artificial intelligence (AI) technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with the chatbot.

It was released by an American AI research company, OpenAI, in November 2022 and is completely free to use.

It uses information already on the internet to carry out requests and has been trained on back-and-forth conversations so it is capable of understanding follow-up questions, admitting its own mistakes and limitations and rejecting inappropriate requests.

We asked AI software Chat GPT to write a poem about Wakefield.

It can answer questions and assist you with tasks, such as composing emails, essays, and code.

And it has gained popularity on the internet, with people asking it to also write speeches, songs, and poems.

We asked Chat GPT to write a poem about Wakefield. Here is what it said:

In Wakefield town, where the river runs,

the streets come alive with the morning sun.

With bustling shops and cobbled lanes,

the city pulses like a heart in flames.

Here, history whispers through the stones,

of ancient tales and forgotten homes.

The castle once stood proud and tall,

but now, its ruins echo with past calls.

The market square, a buzzing hive,

where traders shout and children thrive.

The cathedral rises to the sky,

A beacon of faith, where angels fly.

The Rhubarb Triangle, a local pride,

the sweetest flavours you'll ever find.

The Chantry Chapel, a peaceful sight,

A place of rest on a busy night.

The Hepworth Gallery, a splash of art,

A place to see and feel the heart.

In Wakefield town, life never stops,

A vibrant community that never drops.

A place where memories are made,

A town that will forever be praised.

