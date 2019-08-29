Here's a quick look at what's showing at Wakefield's Reel Cinema this weekend - including autism friendly viewings

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then why not grab a big bucket of popcorn and settle down to watch a film.

With Wakefield's new Reel Cinema now in full flow, here's what's showing this weekend - for both kids and grown ups.

For the kids:

Toy Story 4

Take a trip with Woody and co with the latest Toy Story story! Suitable for audiences aged four years and over.

Showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and again at 3.20pm.

The Lion King (2019)

The all-new -The Lion King- journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. A PG film.

Showtimes are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11.30am: 2.10pm: 3pm: 4.50pm and 5.40pm.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora takes on her most dangerous adventure ever - High School. A PG rated film.

Showtimes are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1.10pm and 3.40pm. An austism friendly viewing will be on Sunday at 1.10pm

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Join Max, Rooster, Gidget and Snowball on their new adventure. Film rated U.

Showing: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am.

UglyDolls

In the town of Uglyville meet free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDoll friends living every day in a whirlwind of bliss. Rated U for younger audiences.

Showing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.10pm.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2. Suitable for audiences aged four years and over.

Showtimes are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12.40pm.

Dumbo



Follow the classic tale of an elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. A PG film.

Showing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am.

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion



On the 60th anniversary of the much-adored comic book series, Asterix and Obelix embark on a quest across Gaul looking for a young druid worthy of learning the secret of the magic potion. A PG film.

Showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am.

The Queen's Corgi

The adventure of Rex (Jack Whitehall), the British monarch's (Dame Julie Walters') most beloved dog, A PG film.

Showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am.

And for the grown-ups:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The latest from the Fast and Furious films.

Showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6.10pm.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star. Over 18s only. Photo ID required for anyone who looks under 21.

Showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7.30pm.



Crawl

A Category 5 hurricane, a rapidly sinking and alligator-infesteted house! Over 15s only. Photo ID will be required for those who look under 17.

Showimes are: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9pm.

Angel Has Fallen

Join Secret Service Agent Mike Banning pn a fight to clear his named after being framed for the attempted assassination of the President. Over 15s.

Showing: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 5.40pm and 8.30pm.

The Informer



Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow's world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife. He's given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI. Over 15s.

Showing: Friday , Saturday and Sunday 2.40pm, 5.10pm and 8pm.

Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark



It's 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind at a mansion at the end of town... Rated for over 15s.

Showing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8.20pm.



For more on showings, times and other information visit Reel Cinema here