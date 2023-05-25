Horbury Churches to host Free Family Fun Day at Wakefield school this weekend

Horbury Academy will host the free event, on behalf of Horbury Churches Together, in their field this Saturday, May 27 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The event will feature bouncy castles, archery, a barbeque and various stalls including hook-a-duck and face painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community cake will also be presented, with it being cut at 3pm by Wakefield Bishop, Tony Robinson.

The Free Family Fun Day will take place this weekend at Horbury Academy, Wakefield.

Most Popular

A spokesperson from Horbury Churches Together said: “This event won't break the bank, as most activities are free (yes including face painting and hook-a-duck,) thanks to support from many quarters including Horbury Academy and Wakefield MDC.

"It’s a great afternoon out for all the family to kick off the Spring holiday week. Call in and be amazed!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event organised by Horbury Churches Together will feature archery and a barbeque.