Horbury Churches to host Free Family Fun Day at Wakefield school this weekend

All the Horbury and District Churches under the banner, Horbury Churches Together, will hold their annual Free Family Day Event at Horbury Academy this weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 25th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Horbury Academy will host the free event, on behalf of Horbury Churches Together, in their field this Saturday, May 27 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The event will feature bouncy castles, archery, a barbeque and various stalls including hook-a-duck and face painting.

A community cake will also be presented, with it being cut at 3pm by Wakefield Bishop, Tony Robinson.

The Free Family Fun Day will take place this weekend at Horbury Academy, Wakefield.The Free Family Fun Day will take place this weekend at Horbury Academy, Wakefield.
    A spokesperson from Horbury Churches Together said: “This event won't break the bank, as most activities are free (yes including face painting and hook-a-duck,) thanks to support from many quarters including Horbury Academy and Wakefield MDC.

    "It’s a great afternoon out for all the family to kick off the Spring holiday week. Call in and be amazed!”

    The event organised by Horbury Churches Together will feature archery and a barbeque.The event organised by Horbury Churches Together will feature archery and a barbeque.
    Visitors to the Horbury fun day on Saturday May 27 will also be able to park for free in the school's car park.Visitors to the Horbury fun day on Saturday May 27 will also be able to park for free in the school's car park.
