IN PICTURES: Here are 12 things that everyone in Wakefield should have done at least once, according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top 12 things that everyone in Wakefield should have done at least once.
By Shawna Healey
Published 25th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Chat GPT is a conversational tool by artificial intelligence (AI) technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with the chatbot.

It was released by an American AI research company, OpenAI, in November 2022 and is completely free to use.

It uses information already on the internet to carry out requests and has been trained on back-and-forth conversations so it is capable of understanding follow-up questions, admitting its own mistakes and limitations and rejecting inappropriate requests.

It can answer questions and assist you with tasks, such as composing emails, essays, and code.

And it has gained popularity on the internet, with people asking it to also write speeches, songs, and poems.

The Express asked the ChatGPT bot what are the 12 top things everyone in Wakefield should have done at least once.

Check out the images below and see if you agree with the AI chatbot.

Here are 12 things that everyone in Wakefield should do once, according to ChatGPT.

1. 12 things everyone should do once in Wakefield, according to Chat GPT

Here are 12 things that everyone in Wakefield should do once, according to ChatGPT. Photo: National World

Visit the Chantry Chapel of St Mary and learn about its fascinating history dating back to the 14th century.

2. Visit Chantry Chapel

Visit the Chantry Chapel of St Mary and learn about its fascinating history dating back to the 14th century. Photo: John Clifton

Have a drink or meal at one of the many independent cafes, bars, and restaurants in the Wakefield city centre.Have a drink or meal at one of the many independent cafes, bars, and restaurants in the Wakefield city centre.

3. Have a drink or a meal at one of the many independent cafes, bars, and restaurants

Have a drink or meal at one of the many independent cafes, bars, and restaurants in the Wakefield city centre.Have a drink or meal at one of the many independent cafes, bars, and restaurants in the Wakefield city centre. Photo: Wakefield BID

Take a stroll at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

4. Take a stroll at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Take a stroll at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Photo: James Hardisty

