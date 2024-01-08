IN PICTURES: Inside Pontefract Castle's terrifying dungeon where Civil War prisoners were left to languish

Explore Pontefract Castle’s dungeon thanks to these 13 photos taken by our photographer who went on the castle’s unique tour.

The 45-minute tour takes visitors beneath the castle to explore the incredible history of the dungeon.

The hill, on which Pontefract Castle now sits, was once home to an Anglo-Saxon burial ground and Anglo-Saxon manor.

The first historical record of a castle on the site appearing around 1070, shortly after the Norman Conquest.

The castle was built by Ilbert de Lacy, who had fought with William the Conqueror at the battle of Hastings and had been given the Honour of Pontefract as a reward for his valour in battle.

By the 13th century, Pontefract Castle had been transformed from a small wooden fort into an incredible stronghold that, when Oliver Cromwell attacked in 1649, was called it ‘one of the strongest inland garrisons in the kingdom’ by the statesman.

Pontefract Castle dungeons were notorious in medieval England as they were hollowed out of the bedrock 35 feet below the castle.

It was quite common for prisoners to be left in the pitch black depths for weeks at a time, with many scratching their names into the cold, damp walls – which can still be seen today.

A deposed Richard II is believed to have been imprisoned and died in the castle in 1400 as mentioned in William Shakespeare’s play Richard III whoch says: “Pomfret, Pomfret! O thou bloody prison”.

The tour involves going underground via steep steps with low light levels, uneven ground, and damp conditions, with sensible footwear strongly recommended.

The tour is running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 31, with tickets available via: https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/pontefract-castle-dungeon-tour/

