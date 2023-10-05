IN PICTURES: Look back at Wakefield's Light Up festival ahead of its illuminating return

Following last year’s success, Light Up will return next month with a series of incredible events lighting up the district to coincide with the start of the festive season.

Look out for Light Up events happening in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract this November – including Christmas light switch-ons, festive markets, street entertainment and more. as the popular festival returns to the district.

This year, Light Up will also welcome partner activity from National Coal Mining Museum, The Hepworth, The Ridings and Trinity Walk.

Now in its fourth annual year, The Light Up programme will welcome thousands of visitors, with the vent becoming a staple in West Yorkshire’s Christmas countdown.

The festival will begin in Wakefield on November 17,with a series of events lighting up the district throughout that week until November 26.

To celebrate the return, here are 22 photos of last year’s Light Up festival, taken throughout Wakefield and the five towns during the celebrations.

1 . Light Up 2023 To celebrate the return of Light Up, look back at pictyres taken during lasy year's festivities. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Christmas comes to Pontefract The festival is celebrated throughout the district, during the countdown to Christmas. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . National Coal Mining Museum The Wakefield hotspot will join the celebrations for the fourth year. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales