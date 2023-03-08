News you can trust since 1852
International Women's Day 2023: Wakefield's women's wellness group to unveil its new hub at The Ridings shopping centre tonight with a grand opening event

A women’s wellness and support group is unveiling its new hub at Wakefield’s Ridings Shopping Centre tonight (Wednesday, March 8) to coincide with International Women’s Day 2023.

By Shawna Healey
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Bring Me To Life CIC supports and empowers women to take control of their health and wellbeing by providing different therapies, events and opportunities to all females in the district.

This includes a weekly buggy walk around Thornes Park, Wakefield; outdoor yoga; a journaling workshop; self-defence workshops; a ‘walk-n-talk’ peer support group, and more.

The CIC is unveiling its new hub in the city’s Ridings Shopping Centre (opposite Primark) at 6.30pm.

Founder and CEO of Bring Me To Life, Catherine Breadmore.
    Founder and CEO of Bring Me To Life, Catherine Breadmore, said: I'm looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new space this evening especially on such a poignant day, which we are all celebrating International Women's Day.”

    The free event will be held tonight from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

    Bring Me To Life is set to open its new wellness hub at The Ridings shopping centre tonight, Wednesday, March 8.
