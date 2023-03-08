Bring Me To Life CIC supports and empowers women to take control of their health and wellbeing by providing different therapies, events and opportunities to all females in the district.

This includes a weekly buggy walk around Thornes Park, Wakefield; outdoor yoga; a journaling workshop; self-defence workshops; a ‘walk-n-talk’ peer support group, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CIC is unveiling its new hub in the city’s Ridings Shopping Centre (opposite Primark) at 6.30pm.

Founder and CEO of Bring Me To Life, Catherine Breadmore.

Most Popular

Founder and CEO of Bring Me To Life, Catherine Breadmore, said: I'm looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new space this evening especially on such a poignant day, which we are all celebrating International Women's Day.”

The free event will be held tonight from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad