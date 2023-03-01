Funtopia is returning to Thornes Park during the Easter holidays on Thursday, April 13 from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

The fun-packed children’s festival is specifically designed for under 10s and will be filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, an under fives area, high energy inflatables and more.

Funtopia director Sarah Green said: “With the ever-increasing costs of living, Funtopia has decided to keep the 2022 ticket prices for this summer.

"Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out together.

“We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee.

"Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price."

All of the activities and games are included in the price of entry. Children under 90cm go free, entry for children over 90cm costs £10 and tickets cost £2.50 for all adults in the main session.

Funtopia will also have an exclusive autism friendly session at the start of the day from 10am to 11.30am, with limited numbers, no music and sensory games, perfect for those who may struggle to attend a general event.

Entry for the autism friendly session is free for children under 90cm, £5 for children over 90cm and all accompanying adults go free.

All tickets for the main session can be purchased on the gate there’s no need to pre-book, with sales open from 10am. Numbers are limited and tickets for the autism friendly sessions can be booked here.