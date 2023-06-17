Visitors will be able to buy work directly from 65 emerging and established ceramicists and potters working in both contemporary and traditional ceramics at the fair which will be held at the city’s recently renovated attraction Tileyard North.

On sale will be everything from homeware and jewellery to unique sculptural pieces.

This year’s stallholders will feature new and returning ceramicists to the fair with styles to suit all tastes including Harrogate-based ceramicist Eren Armitage whose ceramics are inspired equally by her Japanese heritage and the English countryside and Yorkshire-based Little Lovers, who make contemporary porcelain jewellery.

The Hepworth Wakefield's Ceramics Fair will return for the first in-person event in four years.

Olivia Colling, Deputy Director at The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “We are delighted to be holding our first in-person Ceramics Fair since 2019.

"The event supports many talented ceramicists and potters across the UK to sell their work, introduces our audiences to a breadth of makers, as well as providing a fantastic day out at Wakefield’s Waterfront.”

Nick Keynes, Co-founder of Tileyard North, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be the event partner again for The Hepworth Wakefield Ceramics Fair here at Tileyard North.

"After the resounding success of their Print Fair and Festive Market in our space, we’re excited to invite visitors into our regenerated mills once again.

The fair will take place at Wakefield creative hub, Tileyard North, later this month.

"Together - working with our neighbours at The Hepworth Wakefield - we’ll celebrate the arts in our creative industries destination.”

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Ceramics Fair will take place at Tileard North across Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 from 10am to 5pm.

Across the weekend, families can also create their own pottery in unique Clay Studio drop-in workshops.

With activities in the exhibition spaces and garden, budding artists are guaranteed to be busy.

Family activities are free for Wakefield residents and under 18s, or free with an exhibition ticket, which are half price all weekend.

There will also be a range of food and drink on offer across Wakefield’s Waterfront site.

Entry to the Ceramics Fair is £2 / free for members and under 18s.

