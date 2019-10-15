Look what’s happening at Nostell, near Wakefield, this autumn

It’s been a bumper season of outdoor activities at Nostell this year, but the autumn and winter programme can rival the summer one for fun and adventure.

The next months are packed to the rafters with projects for children, adults and families to get stuck in to.

October highlights include mini-ranger days, campfire adventures and pumpkin-carving, to name but a few.

Around 2,550 youngsters took part in events at Nostell over the summer, according to figures just released by the National Trust property.

More than 1,000 took up the offer of free bats, balls and other sports kit with their families on the mansion’s vista, helping them to keep fit and enjoy fresh air in the great outdoors.

Nostell staff were thrilled to support hundreds more kids within the sprawling gardens and parkland, with a programme of 40 different events, many of which were free to get involved with.

Senior visitor experience officer Helen Newbound, who led the busy summer schedule for 2019, said: “The children made 224 bug mugs celebrating our wildlife, and 289 kaleidoscopes inspired by Nostell’s Pier Glass mirror.

“It’s fantastic to know that 1130 played with our summer of sport kit along with their families and friends.

“Den-building and wildlife trails, along with other self-led 50 things (to do before you’re 11 and three-quarters) activities, were really popular.

“We want families to know that these sorts of outdoor activities are free to enjoy all year round at Nostell, along with many other staff-led events that ask for a small donation.

“Autumn’s arrival doesn’t mean the outdoors is off limits, and in fact, this season, with all of its wonderful colours, is one of the best times to explore the parkland and enjoy being active outdoors.”

Nostell Priory occupies 121 hectares, or 300 acres of landscaped parkland, full of interest in itself.

There are lakeside walks, large grassy stretches and woodland walks, along with views of the druid’s bridge and wildflower meadows leading to the restored Obelisk Lodge .

To find out more about what’s going on at the National Trust’s beautiful site near Wakefield, visit the dedicated website at www.nationaltrustorg.uk/nostell.