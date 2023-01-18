Make tracks for Normanton and Pontefract's Model Railway Society's 52nd exhibition - it's steaming back for the first time since 2019
It’s full steam ahead for Normanton and Pontefract Model Railway Society which is holding its first exhibition since 2019 at the end of the month.
After three years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the society’s 52nd exhibition will take place on Saturday January 28 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday January 29 from 10am to 4.30pm at New College, Park Lane, Pontefract.
The show has 20 fully working model railways, as well as trade support and demonstrations on display.
Chairman, secretary and exhibition coordinator, Richard Scott, said: “This will be our first exhibition since the Covid-19 pandemic.
"There will be 20 layouts on show with one of our members displaying the layout he has completed with his grandad.
"We encourage everyone to come down, the more the merrier.”
Light refreshments will be available from the onsite cafe with disabled access, and a club sales stand available.
Entry costs £8 for adults, with accompanied children under 16 going free.