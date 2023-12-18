Makers Wonderland exhibition at The Art House in Wakefield fuses Christmas shopping and relaxation

A winter exhibition at The Art House is offering shoppers the chance to find creative festive gifts while supporting local artists.

The Makers Wonderland exhibition runs until 4pm on Friday, December 22.

Set up in the Tiled Gallery, the exhibition is a fusion of relaxation and festive shopping. Shoppers are invited to put their feet up in comfortable armchairs while enjoying a warm drink, and browse creative gifts designed by local artists.

Visitors will find a range of gift ideas, from key fobs to candlesticks, ceramics to items of furniture, all at an affordable price.

The selection includes Art House exclusives, such as bespoke lamp bases by Ian Stephenson, as well as upholstered furniture by Yorkshire-based artist Ali Appleby and colourful quilts by Wakefield-based artist Lucy Norton.

The final day of the exhibition is this Friday (December 22), when The Art House will be open 9.30am-4pm.

Items are also available to purchase from The Art House’s website, with pick-up usually available within 24 hours from the venue on Drury Lane.

1 . Makers Wonderland at The Art House The 'immersive exhibition' has transformed the Tiled Gallery into a cosy festive fair for shoppers to browse independent and locally sourced items while enjoying a warming drink. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Makers Wonderland at The Art House These quilted coasters by Lucy Norton are available for £7.50 and come in 12 different designs. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Makers Wonderland at The Art House These screen printed key fobs by Sophie Amelia Design come in eight different designs, and are available from £8. Sophie Amelia is a Wakefield-based textile designer. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Makers Wonderland at The Art House Shoppers can browse ceramics, prints and furniture which are all available to take home immediately. Pieces are available by local artists including Cait McEniff, Sophie Amelia, Hannah Way, Lucy Norton, Ian Stephenson and Ali Appleby. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales