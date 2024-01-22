Massed choirs to perform popular choral work 'Requiem' at Wakefield Cathedral
Matthew Coleridge stormed into the Classic FM Hall of Fame in 2023, with his Requiem voted as one of the country's favourite works of classical music.
Over 150 choral singers will be taking part in the performance, which will also feature Wakefield Cathedral's director of music, James Bowstead, at the organ, alongside local soloists Charlie Trueman (baritone) and Louise Alp (soprano).
"I'm delighted to be performing in Wakefield's beautiful cathedral," said the composer.
"It's always a privilege to share my music with new audiences, and to be working with such a large number of singers makes it an exciting day for everyone!
"The Requiem is full of soaring climaxes, and we'll look forward to making the walls shake with the power of our singing."
The performance begins at 7pm on Saturday, February 10, with audience tickets (£10) available from https://matthewcoleridge.com/wakefield-requiem and on the door.