Massed choirs to perform popular choral work 'Requiem' at Wakefield Cathedral

Choral singers from around Yorkshire will gather at Wakefield Cathedral on February 10 to perform one of the UK's favourite new choral works, in a performance conducted by its composer.

Matthew Coleridge stormed into the Classic FM Hall of Fame in 2023, with his Requiem voted as one of the country's favourite works of classical music.

Over 150 choral singers will be taking part in the performance, which will also feature Wakefield Cathedral's director of music, James Bowstead, at the organ, alongside local soloists Charlie Trueman (baritone) and Louise Alp (soprano).

"I'm delighted to be performing in Wakefield's beautiful cathedral," said the composer.

Choral composer Matthew Coleridge

"It's always a privilege to share my music with new audiences, and to be working with such a large number of singers makes it an exciting day for everyone!

"The Requiem is full of soaring climaxes, and we'll look forward to making the walls shake with the power of our singing."