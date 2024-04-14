Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bingo hall is offering three free line dancing classes on May 4, May 11 and May 18 at their Westgate Retail Park site, so bingo-loving locals can celebrate winning lines by dancing lines.

Mecca’s ‘Line To Win’ dance sessions aim to encourage players to get their toes tapping, led by top-notch line dancing instructors in between high-stake bingo games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah O’Neill, head of innovation at Mecca Bingo said: “We’re excited to bring the worlds of bingo and country and western together in our clubs with our ‘Line to Win’ line dancing classes. So,whether you’re a ‘17’ Dancing Queen or a lover of a ‘35’ Jump and Jive, line up and put your best foot forward while spots last!”