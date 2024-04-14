Mecca Bingo launches free line dancing classes in Wakefield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bingo hall is offering three free line dancing classes on May 4, May 11 and May 18 at their Westgate Retail Park site, so bingo-loving locals can celebrate winning lines by dancing lines.
Mecca’s ‘Line To Win’ dance sessions aim to encourage players to get their toes tapping, led by top-notch line dancing instructors in between high-stake bingo games.
Sarah O’Neill, head of innovation at Mecca Bingo said: “We’re excited to bring the worlds of bingo and country and western together in our clubs with our ‘Line to Win’ line dancing classes. So,whether you’re a ‘17’ Dancing Queen or a lover of a ‘35’ Jump and Jive, line up and put your best foot forward while spots last!”
To find out more, or to book a free class, visit: EventBrite at Mecca Bingo.