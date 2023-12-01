Meet Santa Paws! Hemsworth pet shop to host Santa Grotto for dogs in aid of Dobermann charity

Festive pups will be able to have a picture taken with Santa Paws this Christmas thanks to a pet shop in Hemsworth.

The Santa Paws Grotto will return for a second year on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 at DNA Pet Supplies, in Hemsworth, following its huge success when it debuted last year.

The fundraiser sees owners pay £6 for their pet to have a photo professionally taken with Santa Paws, which will be sent via email so it can then be used on Christmas cards, canvasses or screensavers.

All pooches will also be given a free Christmas present to celebrate the festive season, and all money raised will be donated to Lincs Dobermann Rescue.

Owner of DNA Pet Supplies, Mary-Ann Ferry, said: “When we came up with the idea of a Santa Paws Grotto as another, more unusual fundraising event we thought that it would be a small affair, something for our customers to enjoy and have a little fun with.”

Last year, the event raised more than £1,500 for the Dobermann charity with 250 dogs getting their picture with Santa.

"It was just a little fun, something different to do to celebrate Christmas and raise a little money for a good cause,” Mary-Ann said.

"We never expected it to be as successful as it was. In fact, it was originally only meant to run for one day and we had to extend due to the demand!”

This year, dogs will also be able to enjoy puppacinos and Christmas cookies while they wait, with expectations for the charity event to be bigger than last year.

On the return of the charity event, Mary-Ann said: "We would love for it to be even more popular this year.

"The charity is very deserving of every penny and visitors last year had really positive things to say, dogs were given lots of treats and everyone was treated to cuddles and fusses.

"All breeds are welcome to the grotto - we are dog lovers and don't believe any dog (or owner) should miss out!”

No pre-booking or ticket is required but the event is cash only.