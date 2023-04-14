Motoring into summer: Illingworth Park Gala to return to Ossett along with its popular car show
The annual Illingworth Park Gala is gearing up for a summer 2023 return – complete with a classic car show.
Organised by Friends of Illingworth Park, the popular Ossett fete will go ahead on Sunday, June 4 from 10am to 4pm.
The gala has been running since 2014, with a brief pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event will feature live music and entertainment, fair rides, craft stalls, face painting for children, and food and drink stalls, among other activities.
And there will also be a car show with classic cars, classic bikes, super cars and modified cars on display.
Co-organiser of the event, Theresa Dyster, said: “We have all sorts at the gala, including a fun fair, some food stalls, and a car show this year.
"Children under 11 will be given some free pop and sweets, and Bryan the Bear, the Friends of Illingworth Park mascot, will also be at the event.”
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/IllingworthParkGala