National Coal Mining Museum announces free summer activities for families

From now until September 23, the museum is hosting a special programme of events to celebrate its latest exhibition ‘Rescue!’, which tells the fascinating stories of men and women who worked in extraordinary conditions to save lives in the mines.

Visitors to the museum will also be able meet representatives from the different emergency services every Friday, throughout the school holidays, including the Red Cross, the Fire Service, the Air Ambulance, police dogs and Mountain Rescue.

In addition, visitors can also make the most of the great outdoors with a wander through the outdoor Pit Wood and play in the Adventure Playground.

Popular Wakefield attraction, the National Coal Mining Museum, has announced a wide range of activities taking place throughout summer.

There will also be a daily science show as well as science fun in the musuem’s kids club, Caphouse Creators, or the STEAM Club, every alternate week.

Shaun McLoughlin, Mine Director at the National Coal Mining Museum said: “This summer promises to be a busy one with lots of special events and activities to help keep the little ones entertained throughout the school holidays.

"We’re delighted to have our ever-popular beach back as well as new experiences including special visits from all the different emergency services.

"Other activities also include the Paddy Train (weather dependent), Blacksmith Demonstrations, Horse Keeper talks and lots, lots more so we look forward to welcoming visitors old and new.”