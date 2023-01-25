‘Shut Up, I’m Dreaming’, created by physical ensemble theatre company The PappyShow, is set to visit five Wakefield secondary schools next week in partnership with the city’s Theatre Royal.

Directed by Kane Husbands and created in collaboration with secondary school students, the production explores the hopes and dreams of young people in an uncertain world through an eclectic combination of movement, dance and music.

In collaboration with The PappyShow, residencies have been held with 100 students in three partner schools in Wakefield, Sunderland and Walsall to understand the experience of teenagers over the past few years and incorporate their voices into the piece.

'Shut Up, I’m Dreaming', created by physical ensemble theatre company The PappyShow, will visit schools across Wakefield.

In partnership with these local theatres, the production is set to visit a different school every day for 11 weeks across 11 areas across England as part of the NT’s largest ever schools tour, which will be seen by 12,000 students across England.

From Monday January 30 to Friday February 3, the production will visit:

Castleford Academy – also hosting pupils from Crofton Academy; Outwood Grange Academy; Trinity Cathedral Academy, Wakefield, and Carleton High School, Pontefract

Kane Husbands, Director and Founder of The PappyShow, said: “This new production, Shut Up, I’m Dreaming is a bright, brave response to our time.

Molly Walker in the NT's schools tour of Shut Up, I'm Dreaming

"The research alone has been an incredible journey and we have been so inspired by how this next generation have responded to us.

"At a time where we feel creativity is being removed from the curriculum, we believe taking performance and theatre directly to young people can inspire and make us dream of more, see things differently and connect us to our feelings. I hope we can inspire young people across the country to walk into and lead BIG Lives and to keep dreaming... their whole life.”

Rufus Norris, Artistic Director of the National Theatre, added: “As the National Theatre, it’s imperative that we are working truly nationally and creating opportunities for young people to take part in and watch live theatre across the country. We are thrilled to work with The PappyShow to create a unique show with young people, directly for young people, and inspire the next generation of leaders and creators”.

