Here are the best places to get a glass of wine this National Wine Day.
National Wine Day: Here are the best wine bars in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

In honour of National Wine Day here are nine of the best wine bars in and around the district, according to Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 25th May 2023, 18:00 BST

National Wine Day is today (Thursday, May 25) and celebrates all things wine!

From red to white, from chardonnay to merlot, wine not only has proven health benefits but can be used as a flavouring in many recipes.

So pour a glass and celebrate this national day in style.

We’ve picked out nine of the best wine bars that Wakefield, and the surrounding areas, have to offer, using Google Reviews.

223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA 4.2 stars based on 428 reviews.

1. Capri Bistro

223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA 4.2 stars based on 428 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

1 Back Ln, Wakefield WF1 2TJ 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 169 Google reviews.

2. The Priory Bar

1 Back Ln, Wakefield WF1 2TJ 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 169 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Pontefract Rd, Leeds LS10 1AX. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 239 Google reviews.

3. Capri at the Containers

Pontefract Rd, Leeds LS10 1AX. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 239 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

37 Southgate, Pontefract WF8 1LN 4.6 stars based on 172 reviews.

4. Alleyc*zam

37 Southgate, Pontefract WF8 1LN 4.6 stars based on 172 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

