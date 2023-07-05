NHS 75: Wakefield Clock Tower to light up tonight in honour of NHS’ monumental birthday

This evening (Wednesday, July 5), the Clock Tower will be illuminated in blue to mark the occasion, with this year’s landmark anniversary an opportunity to say thank you to all those working in the NHS.

Coun Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, said: “As the NHS reaches its 75th anniversary, we are very grateful to all the dedicated NHS staff, care workers and other workers who play such vital roles in helping to care for people in our district.

“We are proud to light up the Clock Tower to show how much we truly appreciate the amazing work of the NHS.”

Seventy-five years on from being founded by the Labour government in 1948, the service has gone on to save hundreds of thousands of lives.

Jo Webster, accountable officer at Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership, said: “The NHS touches all of our lives so lighting up one of Wakefield District’s most recognisable landmarks for NHS 75 is a fitting way to show our support and appreciation.

“The NHS has evolved and adapted to meet the needs of successive generations and, recently, has brought health and care organisations closer together to address the things that affect people’s lives and plan services better.

"It also continues to embrace innovation to meet the needs of our growing population and number one priority – our patients.

Jo Webster, Accountable Officer at the Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership has thanked those who work in the NHS.