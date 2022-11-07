The face and body painter event Yorkshire Jam will return on November 12 to the Holiday Inn, Ossett.

Donna Godfrey, owner and face painter of Donna’s Face Painting, set up and started to host the Yorkshire Jam back in 2017 which has now become a popular networking event for UK face & body painters.

Donna, of Ossett, said: "I have been a professional face and body painter for over 10 years, I am incredibly passionate about our industry and the service we provide at birthday parties, corporate and public events. Which is why I started to host the Yorkshire Jam back in 2017.

"We are expecting around 80 artists to attend who will enjoy demonstrations by some of the UK’s top artists within our industry, some retail therapy, competitions and games. After our busiest month of the year (October), our event is the perfect time for artists to let their hair down with their friends within the industry.”

The event will feature body painting competition where artists will have just 7 hours to complete a body paint based on a theme. This year the theme is ‘The Queen/Royal Family,’ which commemorates the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Artists have a chance of winning some amazing face painting prizes and trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place along with models also wining awards for their catwalk performance.

The event starts at 10:30am with demonstrations throughout the day and body painting catwalk taking place at around 4:45pm.

1. Incredible artwork The event showcases some of the best face and body painters across the country. Picture: Rod Fitzpatrick Photo: Rod Fitzpatrick Photo Sales

2. Wakefield's Own Ossett professional face painter Donna Godfrey set up the event in 2017 and continues to host it each year. Photo: Donna Godfrey Photo Sales

3. Painting outside the lines The UK’s top artists within the industry will come together for some retail therapy, competitions and games. Photo: Rod Fitzpatrick Photo Sales

4. Not for the paint-hearted! Body painters can spend hours creating extremely detailed pieces. Picture: Rod Fitzpatrick Photo: Rod Fitzpatrick Photo Sales