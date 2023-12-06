News you can trust since 1852
Notcutt Victoria hosting free children's Christmas trail throughout the festive season

A festive adventure awaits young explorers at Notcutts Victoria’s free children’s Christmas trail.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Youngsters can search for hidden clues scattered throughout the garden centre to solve the puzzle and be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Running every day until Saturday, December 23, this free activity will help to keep your little ones entertained during the run-up to Christmas.

Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre in Pontefract is hosting a free Christmas Trail throughout the festive seasonNotcutts Victoria Garden Centre in Pontefract is hosting a free Christmas Trail throughout the festive season
Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre in Pontefract is hosting a free Christmas Trail throughout the festive season
    The garden centre, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, provides the backdrop for this mini-Christmas adventure, and one lucky winner will be chosen at random to win a children’s prize bundle.

    "We are thrilled to offer local families a unique and free festive experience with our children's Christmas trail," said garden centre manager, Damien Wood.

    "It’s a great way for children to have festive fun in the lead-up to this magical time of the year.”

