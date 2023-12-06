Notcutt Victoria hosting free children's Christmas trail throughout the festive season
Youngsters can search for hidden clues scattered throughout the garden centre to solve the puzzle and be in with the chance of winning a prize.
Running every day until Saturday, December 23, this free activity will help to keep your little ones entertained during the run-up to Christmas.
The garden centre, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, provides the backdrop for this mini-Christmas adventure, and one lucky winner will be chosen at random to win a children’s prize bundle.
"We are thrilled to offer local families a unique and free festive experience with our children's Christmas trail," said garden centre manager, Damien Wood.
"It’s a great way for children to have festive fun in the lead-up to this magical time of the year.”