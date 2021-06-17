On your barks! Dogs Trust Leeds gets ready to welcome dog lovers to Big Dog Walk

Greyhound Pippa is hoping it won't be long before she is heading off for walks with her new owners She's pictured at Dogs Trust Leeds with Canine Carer Dave Cooper.

Dogs Trust the UK’s largest dog welfare charity which has a rehoming centre in Leeds, is the charity partner for this year’s series of walks and team members are hoping it will be a chance to meet up with former residents.

Russell Benson, Community Fundraising Team Manager for Dogs Trust, said: “We are so excited that the Big Dog Walk is coming to Harewood House. It's always wonderful to spend time with our dogs, and that has certainly been true over the last year given the difficult times everyone has faced.

"For dog lovers and their canine companions to now be able to get back together and take part in the Big Dog Walk is fantastic and we’re hoping that lots of ex-residents of Dogs Trust Leeds will join in the fun.

“Anyone taking part will be able to raise funds for Dogs Trust and every penny will help us make sure we can continue to give the dogs still in our care everything they need until they find their forever homes.”

The Harewood House Big Dog Walk on Sunday, June 27 is one of six Big Dog Walks taking place this year.

Dogs and their owners can choose from either a 2k, 5k or 10k route and walk times have been staggered for the comfort and safety of all taking part. New for this year is a puppy socialisation walk, for all those with new additions to the family.

As well as taking part in the walk, dogs and owners can enjoy fun games and surprises around the route and the event village where there will be plenty of have-a-go activities for dogs such as a Dogstacle course, shopping, expert advice, a fun dog show and plenty of refreshments.

Nicole Cooper, Managing Director of Touchpoint Live Media, organiser of the Big Dog Walk, said: “Supporting charities is at the heart of the events and has been for many years, and there has never been a more important time to support charities than following the pandemic, that's why we are delighted to be partnering with Dogs Trust.

"We look forward to welcoming our dog loving community in Yorkshire to the Big Dog Walk this year and look forward to seeing everyone at Harewood House.”

You can buy your tickets at www.bigdogwalk.co.uk. If you would like to support Dogs Trust, you can then make a donation or create a JustGiving page.