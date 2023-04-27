News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
1 hour ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
3 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
4 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
7 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
7 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Ossett Fest 2023: The countdown for one of Ossett's hottest events is one with only days to go

The countdown to Ossett Fest 2023 is on, with only days to go until the big event.

By Shawna Healey
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The community event this weekend promises fun for the whole family, including live music, kids entertainment, fairground rides, and charity and shopping stands in the town’s centre’s precinct.

The festival, organised by Debbie Squires, owner of Squires Family Deli on Bank Street, takes place on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be almost a dozen street food vendors, including a classic burger van, jacket potatoes, Mexican food and Japanese bao buns on offer, as well as delicious desserts such as blondies, brownies, crepes and churros to chow down on.

Ossett Fest 2023 is set to return to Wakefield this Saturday (April 29).Ossett Fest 2023 is set to return to Wakefield this Saturday (April 29).
Ossett Fest 2023 is set to return to Wakefield this Saturday (April 29).
Most Popular

    Debbie said: “The planning is all done and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone - guests, stall holders, and entertainers, to Ossett Fest. It is going to be a fabulous event.”

    Frozen’s Elsa is set to make an appearance, as well as Ariel from the Little Mermaid paying a visit on the day. Children can also receive face painting, glitter tattoos and hair braiding for free.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And DJ Rob Sutherland is set to play throughout the day, with intermission performances from the Majorettes dance group, Earlsheaton Starlites, as well as Second String Ukuleles, Pac Band, Local Vocals, and Community Choir Wakefield playing throughout the day.

    There will also be live music from Tommy Coyle at the official after party at the Cock and Bottle pub from 7.30pm.

    There will be almost a dozen food and drink stalls at Ossett Fest, including sweet treats from the Ossett-based Cupalicious Cakes.There will be almost a dozen food and drink stalls at Ossett Fest, including sweet treats from the Ossett-based Cupalicious Cakes.
    There will be almost a dozen food and drink stalls at Ossett Fest, including sweet treats from the Ossett-based Cupalicious Cakes.

    Parking will be free whilst the event is in session.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Visitors are encouraged to post their pictures of the event on Ossett Fest’s Facebook page.

    Read More
    £13m Wakefield district roads investment plan approved
    Related topics:OssettParking