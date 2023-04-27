Ossett Fest 2023: The countdown for one of Ossett's hottest events is one with only days to go
The countdown to Ossett Fest 2023 is on, with only days to go until the big event.
The community event this weekend promises fun for the whole family, including live music, kids entertainment, fairground rides, and charity and shopping stands in the town’s centre’s precinct.
The festival, organised by Debbie Squires, owner of Squires Family Deli on Bank Street, takes place on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 6pm.
There will be almost a dozen street food vendors, including a classic burger van, jacket potatoes, Mexican food and Japanese bao buns on offer, as well as delicious desserts such as blondies, brownies, crepes and churros to chow down on.
Debbie said: “The planning is all done and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone - guests, stall holders, and entertainers, to Ossett Fest. It is going to be a fabulous event.”
Frozen’s Elsa is set to make an appearance, as well as Ariel from the Little Mermaid paying a visit on the day. Children can also receive face painting, glitter tattoos and hair braiding for free.
And DJ Rob Sutherland is set to play throughout the day, with intermission performances from the Majorettes dance group, Earlsheaton Starlites, as well as Second String Ukuleles, Pac Band, Local Vocals, and Community Choir Wakefield playing throughout the day.
There will also be live music from Tommy Coyle at the official after party at the Cock and Bottle pub from 7.30pm.
Parking will be free whilst the event is in session.
Visitors are encouraged to post their pictures of the event on Ossett Fest’s Facebook page.