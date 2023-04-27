The community event this weekend promises fun for the whole family, including live music, kids entertainment, fairground rides, and charity and shopping stands in the town’s centre’s precinct.

The festival, organised by Debbie Squires, owner of Squires Family Deli on Bank Street, takes place on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 6pm.

There will be almost a dozen street food vendors, including a classic burger van, jacket potatoes, Mexican food and Japanese bao buns on offer, as well as delicious desserts such as blondies, brownies, crepes and churros to chow down on.

Ossett Fest 2023 is set to return to Wakefield this Saturday (April 29).

Debbie said: “The planning is all done and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone - guests, stall holders, and entertainers, to Ossett Fest. It is going to be a fabulous event.”

Frozen’s Elsa is set to make an appearance, as well as Ariel from the Little Mermaid paying a visit on the day. Children can also receive face painting, glitter tattoos and hair braiding for free.

And DJ Rob Sutherland is set to play throughout the day, with intermission performances from the Majorettes dance group, Earlsheaton Starlites, as well as Second String Ukuleles, Pac Band, Local Vocals, and Community Choir Wakefield playing throughout the day.

There will also be live music from Tommy Coyle at the official after party at the Cock and Bottle pub from 7.30pm.

There will be almost a dozen food and drink stalls at Ossett Fest, including sweet treats from the Ossett-based Cupalicious Cakes.

Parking will be free whilst the event is in session.

