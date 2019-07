The 30th Ossett Gala will be held this weekend.

Organisers Building Ossett Better will celebrate the three-decade milestone with music, dance and drama performances in the market square and inside the town hall, as well as all the usual stalls, food and drink.

The gala will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, July 13.

Organisers are still looking for volunteers who can give even an hour of their time to help run the event. Email email@buildingossettbetter.co.uk if you can help.