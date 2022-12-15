Mirfield Choral Society and the Gawthorpe Brass ’85 are teaming up for the event on Monday, December 19, 7.30pm, at Christ the King, Stocksbank Road, Battyeford, Mirfield.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 18’s and children.

The choral group is also recruiting for new members in 2023, with rehearsals starting on Monday, January 9. For more information, email [email protected]

Flashback: Gawthorpe Brass play for the crowds at the Ossett Christmas Lights switch on in 2014.

