Ossett's Gawthorpe Brass ’85 joining forces with Mirfield Choral Society for Christmas Concert
A choir group from Mirfield and a brass band from Ossett are joining forces to provide some festive cheer at a Christmas concert.
By Adam Cheshire
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mirfield Choral Society and the Gawthorpe Brass ’85 are teaming up for the event on Monday, December 19, 7.30pm, at Christ the King, Stocksbank Road, Battyeford, Mirfield.
Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 18’s and children.
The choral group is also recruiting for new members in 2023, with rehearsals starting on Monday, January 9. For more information, email [email protected]