The landmark, which dates back to the 11th century, is hosting Hallowe’en themed family events during the school break this week, beginning October 26 and ending on October the 30th, with the aim of getting younger children out and about.

Visitors will have a chance to walk around the castle, following an eerie trail, as well as a chance to make something spooky in their craft workshops.

There is also the possibility of bumping into a witch who may be brewing up something special and the chance to walk around a historic part of Pontefract, while getting into the Hallowe’en spirit.

Pontefract Castle, which is hosting four days of Hallowe'en events over the October half term break

Entry is free, and Hallowe’en costumes are optional, say organisers