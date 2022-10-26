“Hallowe’en at Eastfield Drive” is a yearly spook-tacular where a ‘haunted house’ is created by father and son duo Dave and Matthew Dixon at their Pontefract home, with the aim of scaring visitors and raising money for charity.

There’s a different theme each year, including fantastic props and displays made by hand, as the property is trimmed up in the run upto Halloween..

Michelle Dixon, who also helps with the Haunted House, said: "This year's theme is Dr Who and we've got some old favourites that people will recognise from past years but we've been working hard to create some new characters and interactions.”

Having done the spook-tacular fundraiser for multiple years, the Dixons have a variety of scary props from the variety of Hallowe'en themes they've done

"We have our original, Dalek, who walks and talks and threatens people along with K-9, who squirts water. There's Davros, our Ood and the new additions, the Weeping Angels, who attack when you turn your back.”

Michelle added: “Our goal is to make as much for the Prince of Wales Hospice as possible whilst having fun, enjoying what we do and creating a brilliant experience for local trick or treaters! In previous years we've made hundreds of pounds and we're aiming for the same this year.”

The haunted house has become a yearly tradition for the Dixons, and they are thankful that their jobs allows them the time to do this.

“Dave and Matt have been able to take days off from work under the Chep charity initiative which means that they can have extra, paid days off to complete charity work and in their case, build the contraptions for Hallowe’en,” Michelle explained.

The Weeping Angels will be making an appearance at this year's Hallowe'en haunted house in Pontefract

"They work all year long in preparation for Hallowe’en and all the characters are all hand built from scratch. All the characters are interactive and move and talk, plus a whole show with pyrotechnics, lights and lots of other smaller bits.”

If you would like more information, you can visit Halloween at Eastfield Drive | Pontefract | Facebook

To donate, either visit the house on Hallowe’en or go to David Dixon is fundraising for The Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract (justgiving.com)