Take a sweet stroll back in time with these retro pictures from the Pontefract Liquorice Festival from days gone by, as we gear up towards this year’s confectionery celebration.

The famous food and drink market is back with a bang this summer and the family favourite promises not to disappoint with something for everyone to enjoy, including the return of the famous specialist market and non-stop entertainment.

The festival, which celebrates Pontefract’s historic link with liquorice, returns on Sunday July 9 from 10am to 4pm.

For all the music lovers, bands will also be playing on stage throughout the day, compered by stage partners Rhubarb Radio.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “There’s all sorts of fun planned for the festival as we celebrate Pontefract’s unique association with liquorice.

“Come along and enjoy the wide variety of entertainment and browse the colourful stalls, selling a wide variety of produce – many with a liquorice twist.

“The festival is once again shaping up to be a really great day out for all the family.”

The event will feature free family workshops including liquorice jewellery making, circus workshops and outdoor creative play with The Hepworth Wakefield learning team.

If all that’s not enough, kids will love having a go on the colourful funfair rides in the town centre, free face painting and street entertainment including Lucy Liquorice, stilt entertainers and street theatre performances.

The Liquorice Food and Drink Trail will also be returning following its successful debut last year, where visitors can sample a sweet-themed special from one of the incredible bars, restaurants, and cafes that Pontefract has to offer.

Here are 14 pictures from Pontefract Liquorice Festival throughout the years.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Here are 14 pictures from the Pontefract Liquorice festival from years past Here are 14 pictures from the Pontefract Liquorice festival from years past as we gear up to this year's celebrations. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . A liquorice fairy A liquorice fairy graced the festival last year in 2022. Photo: Andrew Benge Photo Sales

3 . Urban dancers performed in amongst the crowd in 2015 Urban dancers performed in amongst the crowd at the Liquorice Festival in 2015. Photo: Allan McKenzie Photo Sales

4 . Visitors got to hold barn owls in 2015 Here is Lana Atkins (7) with a barn owl from the 2015 festival. Photo: Allan McKenzie Photo Sales