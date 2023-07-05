The last time Charles I visited Pontefract was with a stay at the castle on May 23 1633, during his 'Great progress' of the nation which went to Scotland for his coronation in Edinburgh.

Now, 390 years later, Charles will be returning to town to help celebrate the festival.

Daniel Williams 49, from Sutton Coldfield, assumes the role of the 17th century Monarch across the length and breadth of UK.

King Charles I will be in attendance at the Pontefract Liquorice Festival

This year, he has appeared at a range of events, such as Gloucester History Festival, a tour of Dunfermline, Fife, Scotland and the Cotswolds and many others.

Speaking about the role, Daniel said: "It’s my 6th year as King Charles I. My aim is to recreate the King, almost as if he has stepped out of a time machine.

"I am looking forward to coming to Pontefract, as it was one of the first places I visited before having the idea to recreate the King in late 2017.

" It's a magical place and certainly left an impression on me with it's dramatic tales from the past. Charles I would feel very much at home in Pontefract – it was a Royalist stronghold during the English Civil War!”

The King will be making his first appearance in Pontefract in over 300 years

Of the event, Daniel let people know what they’re in for.

"People can expect to experience all the buzz of the King's return in full majestic character,” he said.

"The King was always known for his abundant regal composure, and I make sure a few jaws drop when people see me out and about!

"I once had a hilarious moment whilst in Southwell at Christmas one year dressed in a white outfit – a teenager had to confirm I wasn't a ghost!”

Charles I will be at Pontefract Castle from 1.30pm on Sunday as part of the Liquorice Festival.