The hospice has put together another fun filled family fair, including Santa’s Grotto, Christmas craft stalls and mince pie eating competition on Saturday, December 3 at Motorpoint Castleford, Summit Park on Whistler Drive.

From 10am-4.30pm there will be lots of family fun including a bouncy castle, face painting, a variety of children’s activities, raffle and tombola.

One of the event sponsors, Motorpoint, is also offering the chance to win tickets to a show at the Motorpoint Arena (Nottingham) and a £150 ASDA voucher.

Santa will also be taking time out from his workshop to make memories with families.

People can book a slot with Santa at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/464183995827

Fundraising Manager Adrian Greenwood says “It’s going to be a great day, and one that will really get everybody into the festive spirit!”

Parking is available at the Xscape overflow, just a five-minute walk away from Motorpoint Castleford (Summit Park, Whistler Drive, Castleford, WF10 5HX).

Blue badge holders and Motorpoint customers will be able to park on site at Motorpoint.

Money spent on the festivities will be used to help the Prince of Wales Hospice, allowing them to help their residents and people across the community, and events like this are key to helping the hospice operate at the high standards they operate at.

