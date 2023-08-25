News you can trust since 1852
Pub grub: Your suggestions for the best places for a pub lunch over the bank holiday weekend in Wakefield and Pontefract

We asked our readers to suggest their favourite spots for a pub lunch over the August bank holiday weekend – be it pub grub, snacks and everything in between.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Whether you’re out and about, or just want to pop in for a quick bite to eat, our readers believe these pubs are your best bets for a high quality meal in Wakefield, Pontefract and the surrounding area this bank holiday.

We asked readers for their recommendations for the best places to get 'pub grub' in Wakefield, Pontefract and the surrounding areas this bank holiday weekend

We asked readers for their recommendations for the best places to get 'pub grub' in Wakefield, Pontefract and the surrounding areas this bank holiday weekend

The Cherry Tree, 19 Church Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LT - one local contacted us to tell us that 'the food here is amazing!'

2. The Cherry Tree

The Cherry Tree, 19 Church Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LT - one local contacted us to tell us that 'the food here is amazing!'

The Shepherd's Arms, Cluntergate, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DA

3. The Shepherd's Arms

The Shepherd's Arms, Cluntergate, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DA

The Queens Arms, 159 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8ED - Residents say the pub has 'fantastic food, great atmosphere, great service and friendly staff'

4. The Queens Arms

The Queens Arms, 159 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8ED - Residents say the pub has 'fantastic food, great atmosphere, great service and friendly staff'

