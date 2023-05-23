Raising the woof: Wakefield Hospice announces second annual charity dog walk

The popular event returns to Wakefield on June 11, following its vast success last year, where more than 100 dogs took part in the inaugural charity dog walk.

Alex Cunniff, events fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our Wakefield Walkies event back to Horbury once again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Offering so much more than just a dog walk, this family-friendly event will start with the sponsored walk in the morning, but also feature a fantastic dog show with over 10 categories to enter your canine companion in, dozens of stalls, food and drink offerings, demonstration stands and much more.

Wakefield Hospice's charity dog walk returns to the district next week.

Most Popular

“We are really keen to grow this event to become a staple annual attraction in every dog-lover’s calendar, so no matter the size, breed or age of your pooch, register today and be a part of this fantastic day out.”

Entry is £7.50 per dog, with each dog receiving a goodie bag upon completion of the walk containing a number of treats, goodies and a special branded Wakefield Walkies finisher gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry into the dog show categories is just £2 per category.

All money raised from the event will help Wakefield Hospice to continue to provide vital care services to local patients and their families from across the Wakefield District.

All money raised from the event will support Wakefield Hospice.

“Dogs play an incredibly important role for so many families and our Wakefield Walkies event is the perfect opportunity for your pooch to show their support to Wakefield Hospice, and for us to celebrate their wonderful impact on our lives too,” Alex added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event is being sponsored by Richard Alan Engineering.

Tracey Johnson, operations director of Richard Alan Engineering, added: “I lost my beautiful dog George last year who was a loyal companion and the Wakefield Walkies event is a great opportunity to support a worthy cause in Wakefield Hospice in his memory - a local charity providing expert care and support for local people and families, living with life-threatening conditions.”

The walk starts at 10.45am at Carr Lodge Park, Horbury, with activities, dog show, stalls and refreshments going on long into the afternoon.

To register, visit www.register.enthuse.com/ps/event/WakefieldWalkies20232.

Advertisement Hide Ad