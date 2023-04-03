The upcoming race marks the 60th annual World Coal Carrying Championship and will take place on April 10 – with the first adult races running from 11.30am.

To mark the diamond event, the organisers are introducing a Women’s Veteran’s race for female competitors over the age of 40, which will have its own prize money and trophies.

Duncan Smith, secretary of Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be holding the 60th version of the coal race on Easter Monday.

Gawthorpe coal runners are gearing up to run in the 60th World Coal Carrying Championship on Easter Monday.

"Our race trophies, which are made of real coal and resin, will reflect the special nature of the event and for this year the children’s fun runs will also attract commemorative prizes as well to mark the special occasion."

The event consists of men’s, women’s and children’s races. Men carry 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight. Children do not carry any weight, and race 150 metres.

There are two men’s veterans coal races, two women’s races and three men’s races, with the best times for wins and places taken across the relevant race categories.

The prize money for the Women’s Main Race will also be raised to the same level as the Men’s Main Race – £750 for 1st place, £500 for second place and £250 for third place – to mark the occasion.

The winning female runner in the main race will win £750 - the same as men, this year.

If the world record times for the Main Men’s Race (4 minutes and 6 seconds) and the Main Women’s Races (4 minutes and 25 seconds) are broken, the first place prizes will be a massive £1,000 each.

