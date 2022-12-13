Gravity at Xscape Yorkshire is offering an adrenaline-filled Christmas to remember for families, friends and bouncers looking for a thrill.

The park will be open throughout Christmas and is available to book for parties, with scouts, sports teams, schools groups all welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In honour of the festivities, Gravity has also launched a new opportunity to gift credit for their park ensuring Christmas presents have that extra bounce.

Gravity trampoline parks will be open throughout Christmas for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Most Popular

The gift card can be used at any Gravity sites on any activities, from bouncing on trampolines and climbing high on arial adventures to whizzing round go kart tracks.

Furthermore, the entertainment company have announced an advent calender style giveaway to gove back this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the twelve days leading up to the big day one lucky person on site each day will win a special gift as part of their seasonal #gravity12daysofcrimbo celebration, with visitors only needing to book in to enter.

Founder of Xscape, Harvey Jenkinson says, ‘It’s great to see families, children and young adults enjoying our latest venue in Xscape Yorkshire as well as back on the trampolines jumping with joy for the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gravity is home to the best trampoline parks in the UK.

"Gravity at Xscape Yorkshire is the perfect all-day experience; from high speed electric go-karting, Immersive Gamebox & Karaoke Booths to gravity-defying trampolines and our aerial adventures challenge. There’s no shortage of ways to get the adrenaline pumping during the festive period at Gravity!”

Advertisement Hide Ad